Larry Gene Rugani
Apr. 20, 1940 - Apr. 07, 2019
Resident of Los Gatos
Larry Gene Rugani, 78, died on Sunday, April 7 2019 in Los Gatos. He was born on April 20, 1940 in Los Gatos to Gene and Gina Rugani and he was one of four children. Larry grew up in Los Gatos and was as active member of the community.
Larry attended Los Gatos High School and San Jose State University. He met his wife, Andrea, while attending SJSU. They were married July 29, 1962. They raised their three kids in Los Gatos. Andrea passed away in September of 1998.
Larry will be remembered for his love of movies, his laugh, his ability to make everyone feel important, his way with words, and his love of a good glass of wine, port and whiskey. Larry loved sharing his passion for wine and food with others. He enjoyed traveling, fly fishing with his friends and going to the movies. If you learned anything from knowing Larry, you knew that he loved you. Without a doubt, not a day went by that Larry didn't send a text or an email telling someone in his life how much he loved them or was proud of their accomplishments.
Left to honor and celebrate Larry's life are his siblings Gloria Horn, Sandy Heffernan, and Mike Rugani and their families and his children Gina (Jesse Green), Dominic (Nancy), Tova (Kent Davis). Larry had two special girls in his life who were also like daughters to him: Jana (Mark Morgan) and Jennifer (Eric Colson). He had nine grandchildren that meant the world to him: Nicholas Contarino, Tucker and Ryan Green, Kailey and Aiden Rugani, Carter and Ryder Davis, Taylor and Christian Morgan, and Collin and Casey Colson. He enjoyed attending their plays, sporting events, babysitting, and vacationing with them all. His presence in their life will be deeply missed.
Larry's kids will be celebrating his life privately. In lieu of flowers, his family request donations in his name to the Parkinsons Institute.
Published in Saratoga News Obits from Aug. 2 to Aug. 4, 2019