Larry GiacomoMay 27, 1959 - Nov. 23, 2020Resident of Santa ClaraLarry passed away on the morning of Monday, November 23rd surrounded by his family. He was a California Native, son to Joe and Marry Giacomo. A husband for 36 years to his loving wife Marcia. Father to four children, Nicholas, Melanie, Marissa and Maddie. Son-in-law to Hugh and Evelyn Gleason. Larry was a creative thinker, a caring soul, and a selfless man.His greatest memories will live on through his family and friends. He enjoyed spending time with his close friend Geno at the races. Even after his time here with loved ones, Larry continues to give as a donor.Family, friends, and others, whose lives Larry touched, gathered by his side, at Oak Hill Memorial Park in remembrance of a great man. He will be missed by all.