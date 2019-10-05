Home

Larry Talburt


1944 - 2019
Larry Talburt Obituary
Larry Talburt
Apr 19, 1944 - Sept. 28, 2019
Los Angeles
Larry Leon Talburt, San Jose native, survived by wife, Judy, son, Shawn, brothers, Coleman and Edward, stepdaughter, Shelley, and former wife, Cherlyn. Served in the U.S. Air Force, 1962-1966, during the Vietnam War. Provided security for ADT and NASA. Remembered for his sense of humor and love of the Forty-Niners. Larry and Judy moved to Los Angeles in April 2018. Their last dance together was at the Los Gatos Lodge.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 5, 2019
