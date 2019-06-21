Lars Eric Ericsson

June 28, 1924 - June 2, 2019

Mountain View

Lars Eric Ericsson, born Lars-Erik Eriksson in Virå, Sweden, died at El Camino hospital of complications from aspiration pneumonia, congestive heart failure, and Alzheimer's dementia. Lars met his wife, Gunvor, folk dancing. They wed in Stockholm, Sweden, in January 1951 and immigrated to the United States in 1956. Lars and Gunvor enjoyed folk, square and round dancing with each other for decades. They shared a love of the outdoors and took trips all over the world and frequented the Sierra for high country adventures with family.

Lars earned his degrees in aeronautical engineering from the Royal Institute of Technology (KTH) in Stockholm, Sweden in 1949 (M.S.) and 1972 (Ph.D.). He worked as an aeronautical engineer first for the Aeronautical Research Institute (FFA) and the Swedish Aircraft Company (SAAB) in Sweden and then for Lockheed Aircraft Corporation and Lockheed Missiles and Space in the United States until his retirement in 2003. After retiring from Lockheed he continued working for many years as a consultant affiliated with Nielsen Engineering and Research. He authored or coauthored over 300 journal articles during his long career. Lars, a leading authority on unsteady separated flows, was elected a fellow of the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics in 1984, was a member of the American Helicopter Society, and helped review and edit professional journals for many years.

Lars is survived by brother Bo Ericsson and his family in England; nephews Mats, Jan, Henrik and niece Birgitta, sister-in-law and brother-in-law Eivor and Assar Blomquist and all their families in Sweden; daughters Marianne, Eva, Kerstin and Karin; grandchildren Eli, Ian, Alan, Alea, Odin, Daniel, Haukin, Antonio and Alana; and great grandchildren Hakan, Llian, Daileigh, Streeter, Bowyn, Orlando, Gordon, Ayabella, Brekken and Jedidiah. He was preceded in death by his wife Gunvor and brothers Paul and Åke.

Lars loved spending time with family, his work, trout fishing, dancing, music, skiing, hiking, backpacking, clam digging, rollerblading, trail running, soccer, sports, playing cards, games, coffee with cookies, Swedish pancakes with lingonberry jam, croquet, crayfishing and mushroom collecting. Friends and family are welcome to attend the celebration of life on Saturday, June 29 at 10:00 a.m. The funeral home will be Spangler Mortuaries Los Altos Chapel, 399 S. San Antonio, Los Altos, (650) 948-6619.





