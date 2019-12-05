|
Laura Jane Schirle
April 27, 1939 - Nov. 27, 2019
Resident of Campbell
Laura Jane Schirle, aged 80, passed peacefully at home on November 27th, 2019. A resident of Campbell for 55 years, Jane was born in Santa Clara, attended Lincoln High School and graduated in 1957. After becoming a licensed cosmetologist in 1959 she worked as a hairstylist for over 30 years in both San Jose and Los Gatos respectively. She married Norman Schirle in 1960. A widower, she is survived by her sons Jason and Mark Schirle. A loving mother and compassionate friend, Jane will be dearly missed by those whose lives were touched by her gentle spirit. Viewing services will be held Saturday Nov. 7th at 3PM at the Darling & Fischer chapel in downtown Campbell. Her internment will take place Sunday Nov. 8th at the Los Gatos Cemetery at 11AM with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers, friends may make donations to the .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 5, 2019