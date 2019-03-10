Laura Mae Freeman

July 18,1957-Feb.16, 2019

Resident of Santa Clara

On Saturday, February 16, 2019, Laura Mae Freeman, "Fries" lost her battle to cancer that she fought so valiently. She was surrounded by family and friends to the very end and with Elvis playing in the background. Laura was born July 18, 1957and worked in the insurance industry as an account manager. Laura was such a bright light for everyone that knew her. She would always make everyone smile and laugh with her brilliant humor. Her smile was contagious and her responses to any comment always included some kind of playfulness and wit. Laura lived in Ventura and attended Buena High school, graduating in 1975. She soon moved to the San Jose Area, where she worked and lived for the rest of her life.

Laura is survived by her brothers Michael Freeman, Marlin Freeman, Matt Freeman and Mason Freeman, sister in law, Nicole Freeman, Nieces, Britney Mooney , Helena Freeman, Ingrid Freeman and Kelsey Lundy-Freeman, Kaila Kargbo, Isabella Romero, Nephew, Ivan Ramos, Uncle and Aunt, Gilbert and Debbie Edmondson of Bakersfield. She was preceded by sister Pauline Freeman-Mooney and parents Bill G. Freeman and Sharon K. Freeman

A service, will be held on March 16, 2019, 12:30 A.M., at Ivy Lawn Memorial Park, 5400 Valentine Road, Ventura, Ca. Immediately followed by a Celebration of life held at the Ventura Moose Lodge, 10269 Telephone Road, Ventura, CA





