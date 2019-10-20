|
|
Laurene Cowart
Feb. 1928 ~ Oct. 10, 2019
Mountain View
Laurene Cowart (nee Wachtel) passed away quietly in her sleep October 10th, 2019. Born February 1928 in Wiggins Colorado she is pre-deceased by her husband Brooks E Cowart, an inventor and engineer with six patents to his name in 2012 and their son Marc Cowart, the town Manager of Hooper Bay Alaska in 2009. Laurene is survived by her sister Alice Buelna of Corvalis Oregon.
Laurene and Brooks were introduced while she was working as a clerk in an insurance agency. A chance double date with other people, led to whirlwind romance and they were married four months later on March 29th 1947. Two years later they were living in student housing while Brooks was finishing his Bachelor of Science at University of Colorado, Boulder on the GI Bill from his USMC service in WWII , and the twins were born. A fifty-year resident of Mountain View California, an avid bowler with a 200+ average score, the matriarch of the family ushered six children through decades of change in the Silicon Valley.
Laurene and Brooks celebrated their 50th anniversary on a trip to Ireland in 1998 provided by their six children. Living just a block from the Awalt High School campus now Mountain View High School, her children successively attended over a ten-year period and branched out across the country. Three sons served in the US military; twins Marc (Air Force) and Glenn (Army) and Barry (Navy) before going on to successful careers in public service, lumber and construction. Second son Mickey became the Executive chef to a consortium of Seattle five-star restaurants before starting a successful catering service. Daughters Shari and Mara worked in technology and law enforcement respectively before raising successful families of their own. Beloved mother to her children, Laurene presided over an extended family including 18 grandchildren and many great grandchildren who will all miss her terribly.
The family will hold a private event in memory of their loving mother later this month in Seattle where many of them live. Responses by mail at Box 1059, Eagle, Idaho 83616
View the online memorial for Laurene Cowart
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 20, 2019