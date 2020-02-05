|
|
Lauretta Rose Cappiello
February 20, 1922 to January 28th, 2020
Resident of Palo Alto
Lauretta (Laurie) Cappiello, age 97 (just shy of her 98th birthday) died on January 28th, at her home in Palo Alto. Laurie was born in the Bronx, NY, to Anthony Cappiello and Maria Cappiello (nee Porcelli), the 4th of 6 children. With only a high school education and limited college vocational training in bookkeeping, she and her sister Ginny went on to run two very successful businesses. The first, The Laurie Gene Shop, they opened in Yonkers, NY, after the war, was a lingerie shop that they sold for a profit when they moved out to California. In 1947, Laurie moved with her sister and parents and settled in Palo Alto, CA. In 1948, they purchased an existing office supply business and began University Art Center. Struggling at first, Laurie held an accounting job in order to help pay bills and keep food on the table. In 1957, their father passed away and Ginny got married and started her family and Laurie shouldered on building the business. When Ginny returned in the 1970's, the two worked to build the business to 5 thriving locations. During this heyday, they were admired as pioneers in the art materials industry and Laurie became the first women elected to the board of directors of the National Art Materials Trade Association in 1977, and was elected into the Hall of Fame in 1990. University Art and all who have worked, and continue to work there became Laurie's love and family of which she has always been fiercely protective until the end. Laurie loved travelling, the beach, photography, painting and gardening. Laurie was not only a pioneer in business, but in how she lived her life. She turned to homeopathy early in life after suffering from an illness that caused temporary paralysis. She was an early "juicer", she took daily supplements, exercised and did yoga. She never married and never had children, but became godmother to most of her nieces and nephews and adopted many stray humans and dogs that needed help or a home.
Laurie is predeceased by her parents Anthony and Maria Cappiello and her siblings: Matt Cappiello (Felicia), Marie Mayfield (Frank), Stan Cappiello (Lee), Virginia Biondi (Raymond), Joseph Cappiello (Barbara). She is survived by her many nieces, nephews, grand nieces, grand nephews, employees and her dog Missy.
The Funeral Mass is 2pm Friday February 7th at St. Thomas Aquinas 751 Waverly St., Palo Alto and the Vigil 7pm Thursday February 6 at The Cusimano Family Colonial Mortuary 96 W. El Camino Real Mountain View. In place of flowers, donations may be made to Catholic Charities of Santa Clara County; Palo Alto Art Center Foundation; San Jose Museum of Art.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 5, 2020