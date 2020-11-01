Laurie Michele Dasher
August 26, 1966 - October 14, 2020
Resident of Saratoga
Laurie Michele Dasher, age 54, Saratoga, California, passed away on October 14, 2020, after a short illness. She was predeceased by her father, Ted Dasher, Sr., her brother, Matthew Vann Dasher, her paternal grandparents Abbie C. Dasher and Hasen V. Dasher, and her maternal grandfather, Kenneth E. Vann. She is survived by her sons, Jared Vigliecca and Alexander Vigliecca and their father, John Vigliecca. She is also survived by her mother, Carole V. Dasher and her brother, Ted Dasher, Jr. (Libby), Birmingham, Alabama, and her nephew Benson Dasher and niece Anna Grace Dasher, Gadsden, Alabama.
Laurie had relatives in many parts of the United States, including her grandmother, Helen Vann, her aunts Cheryl Vann-Gordon, Melanie Gorman (Doug), and Michele Russell (Dave) as well as a number of cousins, located in Florida, Virginia and New Hampshire. Her California relatives include Roy and Beverly Vigliecca, Kathy Corrieri (Ted), Linda Ravenelle (Mike), Joseph Vigliecca (Sherryll, as well as many nephews, nieces and cousins.
Laurie was born in Long Branch, New Jersey and then with her family lived briefly in Atlanta, Georgia and Plantation, Florida before moving to Birmingham, Alabama at the age of seven. She was a graduate of the Altamont School, Birmingham. She attended Boston University for one year and ultimately graduated from Auburn University with a Bachelor's degree in International Business. Upon graduation Laurie worked for several years as an account manager for Ted Dasher & Associates.
Laurie moved to Santa Cruz, California in 1993 and after working in marketing and communications departments for two different companies started Dasher Technologies in 1999. Together with John Vigliecca, she grew the company from a small IT services company to a powerhouse system integrator and consulting firm. She was honored to serve on the advisory board of the Auburn University School of Business. An article written after Laurie's passing provides much more information regarding Laurie's growth into an IT leader who impacted so many people (https://www.crn.com/news/cloud/women-of-the-channel-pioneer-laurie-dasher-mourned-as-heart-and-soul-of-dasher-technologies
).
Laurie was a master angler who spent many happy times in Key West, Florida, where she had many close friends in the local fishing community.
Memorial services are pending in both California and Key West. Laurie was an "Action not Words" type of person so in lieu of flowers donations can be made to Laurie's favorite organizations: Autism Speaks, The American Cancer Society
, Reef Relief and the SPCA.
