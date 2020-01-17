|
|
Lavera (Sandy) Adeline Rodrigues
April 16, 1930 - January 7, 2020
Resident of Saratoga
Sandy passed peacefully on January 7, 2020 at the age of 89, surrounded by family and friends. She will now join husband Rod at Los Gatos Memorial Park in eternity.
Sandy grew up on a farm in Kenosha, Wisconsin and later moved to Southern California where she attended high school. Some time after high school she moved to Northern California, where she met Abel (Rod) Rodrigues, her husband to be.
Rod and Sandy were married August 11, 1950, and lived in San Mateo and Redwood City, CA, before building a house in Saratoga CA in 1962. There they raised two children (Sharon and Brian) in the same house that Sandy lived in up until her passing.
Sandy was an avid bridge player, as well as golfer, and she belonged to various bridge and golf clubs, of which she very much enjoyed. She also ran and directed her own golf tournament to raise money for charity, and was involved in other golf tournaments that raised money for other causes such as breast cancer. In addition, Sandy was very involved in community organizations such as the PTA, and served on the PTA board for several years. Often seen at her kids events, plays, or games, Sandy was always involved and supportive of her family, and the community.
A ray of sunshine, Sandy enriched the lives of others she met along her life's path.
Sandy is survived by daughter Sharon (husband Tom) and son Brian (wife Jennifer), granddaughter Alicia and grandson Bret. In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to in Sandy's honor.
Family and friends are welcome to attend an 11 am service on Saturday, January 18, at Los Gatos Memorial Park in the Chapel (2255 Los Gatos-Almaden Road).
Published in Saratoga News Obits on Jan. 17, 2020