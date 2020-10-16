LaVerne JuryJan. 6, 1936 - Oct. 2, 2020Los GatosLaVerne Jeanette Jury of Los Gatos passed away from cancer at home with family by her side on October 2, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born January 6, 1936 in Erie Township, Becker County, Minnesota to Louis & Sadie Staudacher.LaVerne lived a full life as a wonderful mother and homemaker and was devoted to her faith. She was an avid bowler, and loved to shop, travel, and attend the San Jose Sharks hockey games. She was an active member of and volunteer for the Campbell United Methodist Church. LaVerne was part of the Care A Vaners service team, and also served on the church's Board of Trustees. It's been said everyone loved her delicious "coffee break" treats she made for the Trustees Work Days.LaVerne is survived by her older sister, Helen Kuehl from Moorhead, Minnesota. LaVerne was the beloved mother of Mark Jury, Scott Jury and Michelle Hazlitt. She was a proud grandma of Kyle Jury, Tyler Jury and Ashley Habing. She loved her family and friends and touched them deeply.She will be dearly missed and forever in our hearts.The family requests those who wish to express sympathy to consider making a donation to the Campbell United Methodist Church.