|
|
Laverne Louise Barling
Oct 20, 1930 - Nov 1, 2019
Santa Clara
Laverne joined her beloved in eternal rest at the age of 89, after a life full of adventure.
A long-time resident of Santa Clara, she was born Laverne Louise Martin in Rush Springs, Oklahoma. The daughter of farmers William and Susie Martin who immigrated to Mountain View, California during the Dust Bowl. Sister to Gerald and June.
She married her beloved Walter Henry Barling, Jr. on January 31, 1953. Their love lasted to the end of her days. Together, they were parents to Susan Gay Barling-Frye, Patricia Merry Hoffman, Frederic Walter Barling. Grandparents to Clover Joy Oryschak, and Kristine Elizabeth White. Great Grandparents of Hanna and Grace Oryschak.
Laverne was the first woman to attend Engineering classes at San Jose State University. She was a mathematician employed by the NACA at Ames Research Center, where she worked on early super-sonic flight.
Services at Lima Family Mortuary 466 North Winchester Boulevard in Santa Clara at 9:30 AM Tuesday, November 12, 2019. Burial at Mission City Memorial Park 420 North Winchester Boulevard, Santa Clara at 11 AM.
View the online memorial for Laverne Louise Barling
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 10, 2019