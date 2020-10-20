LaVetta Potter Andre12/18/34 - 9/7/20Resident of ModestoLovely, kind, generous, artistic. A gardener, seamstress, decorator, writer, & meticulous homemaker. A woman of class & elegance yet a true fun lover, with a warm sense of humor.She was a valued carpet & drapery consultant & later was in her element as a Sarah Francis antique clerk. Her door was open to those in need, & she was a deeply concerned volunteer for Battered Women. She was an animal rescuer, super mom, & best bud you could hope for. To the end she remained attuned to the state of our country, & political matters.She leaves her beloved daughter & son, Evette & Raymond Andre, her precious pets, & numerous heartbroken relatives & friends.As a child she wanted to be WONDER WOMAN. She grew up to be one...James Lick H.S. grad '52.