Lawrence Allen Sher

May 15, 1945 - June 11, 2019

Resident of Los Gatos, CA

Larry passed away at home surrounded by family after a short and fierce battle with cancer.

He was born in Columbus, OH. He served in the Navy in the Philippines where he was the voice of the Armed Forces radio station. He graduated from San Jose State University with a BA in Psychology.

He had a business in Los Gatos called the Los Gatos Art and Frame. As a secondary career he became a substitute teacher for the San Jose Unified School District, Los Gatos and Saratoga school districts. His great sense of humor contributed to his success as a teacher. His students enjoyed his humor and would often recognize him on the streets calling out his name in recognition, "Hello Mr. Sher!"

He loved acting and theatre. He appeared in many productions at Montalvo Theatre and several other venues around the area. He met his wife, Carol, where both were playing roles in "One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest".

Larry's capacity to remember jokes contributed to his love of making people laugh. His hobbies included watching movies, reading mysteries, traveling and learning new things. He had a poker group with the same buddies for 25 years and was a founding member. They met once a month.

Larry is survived by his loving wife, Carol, of 34 years; his devoted children Jeannine (Joseph) Ferrara of Harrison, AR; Brian (Kristen) Davis of Everett, WA; his grandchildren Rosealee (Tyler) Graham of Modesto, CA and Patrick (Desiree) Hofmeister of San Jose, CA. and his two great-grandchildren Yara Graham and Aiyana Hofmeister. He is also survived by his sister Linda (Michael) Dunn of Santa Fe, NM and Nancy Sher of Brooklyn, NY.





