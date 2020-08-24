Lawrence Camacho JrJuly 9,1934 - August 9, 2020Evergreen San JoseLarry Camacho 86, was born on Hawaii Island to Lawrence Senior and Mary Camacho, along with his 2 brothers, 3 sisters. He is survived by his loving wife Marlene Camacho of 66 years and his 3 daughters Valerie, Denise, Kerrie Ann and his son Daniel. He was blessed with 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.Larry and Marlene married in 1954 and traveled extensively throughout the world including many trips to his native Hawaiian Islands. Larry retired after 43 years to pursue his hobbies and continue travels. He was a sportsman baseball, basketball, golf, bocce ball and coaching his kids sports teams. He loved playing his ukulele; singing with the Village Ukulele club and dancing with Marlene. A celebration of Larry's life will be held when it is safe to do so.