1/1
Lawrence Camacho Jr.
1934 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Lawrence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lawrence Camacho Jr
July 9,1934 - August 9, 2020
Evergreen San Jose
Larry Camacho 86, was born on Hawaii Island to Lawrence Senior and Mary Camacho, along with his 2 brothers, 3 sisters. He is survived by his loving wife Marlene Camacho of 66 years and his 3 daughters Valerie, Denise, Kerrie Ann and his son Daniel. He was blessed with 9 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren.
Larry and Marlene married in 1954 and traveled extensively throughout the world including many trips to his native Hawaiian Islands. Larry retired after 43 years to pursue his hobbies and continue travels. He was a sportsman baseball, basketball, golf, bocce ball and coaching his kids sports teams. He loved playing his ukulele; singing with the Village Ukulele club and dancing with Marlene. A celebration of Larry's life will be held when it is safe to do so.


View the online memorial for Lawrence Camacho Jr

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 24, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved