Lawrence E Lasher
Nov 28, 1937 - Dec 27, 2019
Mountain View
A leader and pioneer in Aerospace Engineering, Lawrence (Larry) Lasher, 82, died peacefully on December, 27, 2019 surrounded by family.
Lasher is survived by his wife of 12 years, Judy Jones Lasher; children, Lara Lasher Robinson of Honolulu, Hawaii, and Stephanie Lasher Jones of San Jose; stepchildren, Shay (Gretchen) Jones Lababidi of Pacific Grove, Heidi Jones Blanchard of Chico, and Eric Jones of San Francisco; grandchildren, Braden and Ashley Robinson, Sydney and Summer Jones, Maya, Jaida, Nisma and Mohammad Lababidi, Lily and Miles Blanchard; and siblings, Claire Friedman of Boyton Beach, Florida, and Wayne Lasher of Columbia, Maryland.
Funeral services and reception will be Sunday, January 5th at 9 a.m. at Oak Hill Funeral Home, 300 Curtner Ave, San Jose, CA 95125.
During his 30-year career at NASA Ames Research Center in Mountain View, Larry was instrumental in many space projects including the Galileo space probe, and the Pioneer Missions. As Pioneer Project Manager, he publicized the success of Pioneer 10 by directing the Silver Anniversary celebration at the National Air and Space Museum to a world-wide audience.
Born in Staten Island, NY, NY, and raised in the East Coast before moving to California in his 20s. Lasher earned a Bachelors Degree in Mechanical Engineering and a Masters Degrees in Aerospace Engineering from Cornell University. He earned a Master degree in Physics and a Ph. D in Aerodynamics and Astrophysics from Stanford University.
Larry was a champion tennis player in his youth starring at his high school in Elizabeth, NJ and playing in his freshman year at Cornell. He excelled in contract bridge as a Master Player. Larry entertained often as a talented piano player. He will be dearly missed and always remembered.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 3, 2020