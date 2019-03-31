Lawrence Eugene Geer

Resident of San Jose

Lawrence Eugene Geer was born September 29, 1941, in Troy, New York, to Kenneth Eugene Geer and Emma Louise Rose. He died March 14, 2019, after a valiant battle with lung cancer.

His family relocated to Redondo Beach, California, in 1951, where Larry graduated from Mira Costa High School in 1959. He then attended El Camino Junior College and UCLA.

Larry moved to the San Jose area in 1967, and he worked at Lockheed as a mechanical drafter and engineer from 1967-1995. He also earned his teaching credential for drafting and CAD, and he taught at Mission, De Anza, and Foothill colleges, San Jose State University, Homestead High School, and his most fulfilling job at Saratoga High School, from 1991-2010. Larry loved being a teacher, and he was so proud of all of his students.

Larry is survived by his wife of 13 years, Phuong Tran; his sisters Cindy Dalrymple of Grants Pass, Oregon, and Jann Dillon of Lakewood, Colorado; children Todd Geer of Fort Collins, Colorado, Julie Chancellor (Darren) of Louisville, Kentucky, Laura Cook of Brentwood, California; grandchildren Steven, Jessica, Daniel, and Dillon Geer; Brett Herb (Collin), MacKenzie and Christian Chancellor; Adam and Ryan Cook; Carson and Kyle Towers; two great-grandchildren, and five nieces. He was preceded in death by his parents, grandson Alec Chancellor, and tragically his beloved daughter, Angela Towers, in 2017. Their deaths did not diminish his love for them, and he mourned their losses greatly.

A Memorial Service and Celebration of Life for Larry will be held on Saturday, April 6, 2019, at 1 p.m., at Oak Hill Memorial Park, 300 Curtner Avenue, San Jose, California.

Larry took comfort knowing, when Angela unexpectedly died, that she was able to donate her organs and save the lives of four strangers. Because of this, in lieu of flowers, please send donations to Donate Life America at http://www.donatelife.net





