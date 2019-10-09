Mercury News Obituaries
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Memorial Mass
Friday, Oct. 11, 2019
12:00 PM
St. Frances Cabrini Church
15333 Woodard Road
San Jose, CA
View Map
Lawrence John Bold


1925 - 2019
Lawrence John Bold Obituary
Lawrence John Bold
September 25, 1925 - September 22, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Lawrence John Bold passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019 in San Jose, Calif. He was 93-years old. Born September 25, 1925 in Chowchilla, Calif., he was a veteran of World War II, serving in the Army Air Corps as a pilot-in-training. He received an honorable discharge when the war ended in 1945. A longtime resident of San Jose, he served for 25 years as a Deputy Sheriff at the Santa Clara County Sheriff's Department, attaining the rank of Sergeant before retiring in 1983. After his retirement, he enjoyed traveling, reading and woodworking. Mr. Bold is survived by his wife Roxie Bold, children Laura Bold, Timothy Bold and Teresa Bold Sammonds (Stephen), grandsons Andrew Sammonds and Ryan Sammonds, siblings John Bold (Helen) and Claire Burke, as well as many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by parents Henry and Helen Bold, and brothers George Bold and Phillip Bold. A private burial was held in Fresno, Calif. A Memorial Mass will be held on Friday, October 11, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. at St. Frances Cabrini Church, 15333 Woodard Road, San Jose. All are welcome to attend.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 9, 2019
