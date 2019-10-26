|
|
Lawrence (Larry) La Pointe
June 11, 1940 - Oct. 16, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Lawrence J. La Pointe (Larry), passed away peacefully on October 16, 2019 in San Jose. He is survived by his wife of 56 years, Sheila La Pointe, three daughters Elaine (Jim), Kiri (David) and Andrea (Glen), and five grandchildren; Michael, Melissa, Sarah, Randy, and Kevin.
Larry was born in San Francisco on June 11, 1940. He graduated from Balboa HS in SF, attended SF City College, where he met his wife, and then transferred to UNR. He graduated from SJSU in 1966 with a degree in Geology.
Larry and Sheila moved to San Jose in 1963 and started their family. After graduation he began working for Bechtel, which sent Larry and his family to New Zealand for two years. Their daughter Andrea was born there as well. They returned to San Jose in 1968.
Larry & Sheila joined Transfiguration church in 1969, where they made many friends. Within the church, Larry started the Skip-a-Meal and Bread for the World programs. He was dedicated to feeding hungry people and supporting legislation on hunger issues.
A memorial mass for Larry will be held at Transfiguration Church, 4325 Jarvis Ave., San Jose, CA 95118 on Saturday, November 2nd at 10:00am. If you would like to send a donation please consider donating to your favorite organization that feeds the hungry.
View the online memorial for Lawrence (Larry) La Pointe
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 26, 2019