Lawrence Lien
Feb. 16, 1935 - Feb. 27, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Lawrence "Bud" Lien was called home on February 27. Bud was born in Lakota, ND on February 16, 1935.
He retired from Joe Kerley Lincoln Mercury in 2005 after 43 years of service. Bud served his church family at SJCRC for over 55 years.
Bud is survived by his wife Agnes, and three sons, Jeff (Paige), Mike (Laura) and Ken; five granddaughters, Clara, Briana, Aubrey, Cassidy and Amanda; sisters-in-law; and brothers-in-law; and nine nieces and nephews. Bud was predeceased by his parents and sister.
A Memorial Service will be held at 1PM on Saturday, March 30, 2019 at San Jose Christian Reformed Church, 5150 Camden Avenue, San Jose.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 24, 2019