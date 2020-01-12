Mercury News Obituaries
Alameda Family Funeral & Cremation, Inc. - Saratoga
12341 Saratoga-Sunnyvale Road
Saratoga, CA 95070
(408) 257-6262
Service
Monday, Jan. 13, 2020
10:00 AM
Alameda Family Funeral & Cremation, Inc. - Saratoga
12341 Saratoga-Sunnyvale Road
Saratoga, CA 95070
Lawrence Sylvester "Kapp" Kappenman


1933 - 2020
Lawrence Sylvester "Kapp" Kappenman Obituary
Lawrence "Kapp" Sylvester Kappenman
Mar. 15, 1933-Jan. 06,2020
Resident of Los Gatos
Lawrence, 86, husband, father, grandfather, friend and longtime Los Gatos resident, passed away surrounded by his loving family.
Lawrence is survived by Mary, his loving bride of 61 years, his devoted daughter Lori and son-in-law Phil Carmena, daughter-in-law Maurin Kappenman, granddaughters Kelsey and Kerry Carmena and Amanda Kappenman, sister Joan Horstman and sister-in-law Eileen Kappenman. He was preceded in death by his daughter Jill and son Scott, his sister Sally Bertelsen, and brothers Jerry, Pat and Mark.
Services are Monday, January 13, 2020 at 10 AM at Alameda Family Funeral Cremation in Saratoga with a private family interment in Los Altos. For more information, please visit www.funeralcremation.com.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jan. 12, 2020
