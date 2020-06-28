My sincerest condolences on the loss of your Dad, grandfather and great grandfather. I had the pleasure of working for Lawson and Mineko at LSA Travel from 1982 until 1986. Lawson took a chance and hired me right out of travel school, for which I will always be so very grateful. I have such fond memories of both your parents and those 4 1/2 years at their agency that I will always hold dear. May your memories give you comfort in the days ahead.

Jill and Joe Chouinard

Coworker