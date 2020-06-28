Lawson Sakai
1923 - 2020
Lawson Sakai
Oct. 27, 1923 - Jun. 16, 2020
Resident of Morgan Hill
Lawson Iichiro Sakai, born October 27, 1923 , resident of Morgan Hill, California passed away peacefully on June 16, 2020. Lawson was born and raised in Montebello, California, moved to Colorado for a short time during WWII before enlisting in the army. He served in the 442nd Regimental Combat Team, a segregated unit for Japanese Americans, and earned a Bronze Star,a Purple Heart and a Combat Infantryman Badge for his service during the campaigns in Italy and France. He married Mineko Hirasaki of Gilroy, California on April 8, 1946.
Lawson and Mineko opened their own travel business which they ran until retiring in 1990. Lawson founded the Friends and Family of Nisei Veterans, a non-profit dedicated to preserving the legacy of Japanese American veterans. He was active as a leader of the organization, participating in many reunions and tours to Italy and France as recently as 2019.
He is survived by his children Kenneth (Lynda) Sakai, Joanne Sakai (Dallas Foster), Janet (Noriaki) Ito, and Dennis Sakai (Linda Durrin), grandchildren, Kelly (Francesca) Sakai, Nicholas Sakai, Mika Ito (Byron Yamada), Gaku Ito (Aya Ino), Kisa Ito (Erik Fujinami), Stephen Sakai, Kimberlee Sakai (Morad Alvarez), great-granddaughter Mie Yamada, and many other relatives.
He is predeceased by his wife Mineko Hirasaki Sakai and by sisters Misako (Perry) Sumida and Mieko Sakai.
Private funeral services were held on June 27, 2020 at Gavilan Hills Memorial Park in Gilroy, California. Pending COVID19 restrictions, a memorial service will be scheduled later this year.
For online condolences visit www.habingfamilyfuneralhome.com.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
27
Funeral service
Gavilan Hills Memorial Park
June 26, 2020
Jeff Ogawa and Lawson Sakai Cupertino High School 4 24 18
I want to extend my condolences to the Sakai family. I remember Lawson and Mineko and their children when I grew up in Gilroy. They were good friends with my parents Marianne and Isao Ogawa. I have followed Lawson's exploits as a speaker as I grew up, and I got the chance to hear him and meet with him when he spoke at Cupertino High School in 2018. It was a pleasure and an honor.
Jeffrey Ogawa
Friend
June 26, 2020
My sincerest condolences on the loss of your Dad, grandfather and great grandfather. I had the pleasure of working for Lawson and Mineko at LSA Travel from 1982 until 1986. Lawson took a chance and hired me right out of travel school, for which I will always be so very grateful. I have such fond memories of both your parents and those 4 1/2 years at their agency that I will always hold dear. May your memories give you comfort in the days ahead.
Jill and Joe Chouinard
Coworker
June 26, 2020
My Condolences to the Sakai Family...proud to know Mr Sakai...
Joe Zertuche
Friend
June 26, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the family of Lawson from the Rose Bayuga family.
Patricia Kutzer
Friend
June 26, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. We will love you and miss you always.
Peggy Soda
Friend
June 25, 2020
Ken, my heartfelt sympathy to you and your family. Sincerely Loretta ( Piedmont) Ventura ♥
Loretta Ventura
Friend
June 25, 2020
Lawson, Rest In Peace I came to know you through the Hirasaki family. I went to school with Midori, Bobby and my good friend Shinobu. You booked many trips to Hawaii for me and my family through your LSA travel agency. You were also my mentor when I opened my auto parts business. I'll miss you Joe Serrato
Joe Serrato
Friend
June 25, 2020
Kenny, so sorry to hear about your Dad. Heartfelt condolences to you and your entire family. Shirley
Shirley Marrazzo Currie
