Celebration of Life 1:00 PM Los Altos United Methodist Church 655 Magdalena Ave Los Altos , CA

Lea Hayden

May 20, 1934 - April 23, 2019

Resident of Sunnyvale

Our mom dedicated her life to quietly giving back to others and the community. She was never one to seek out recognition. As children of a parent who was so focused on us, we often forget to ask about her accomplishments. Luckily our Mom's accomplishments speak for themselves.

She was born in 1934 in a small farming community near Chico California. Her four older brothers Charles, Arnold, Gene and Larry were very dear to her. Growing up she worked on the almond and apricot farms in the area. At 14, she learned to drive a Model T in the fields of the farms and gained an independent streak a mile wide. Most importantly, living on the farm she discovered that helping others is what made her feel the happiest.

She married Richard Hayden in 1952 and they moved to Sunnyvale California in 1959 where they lived for the past 60 years. She worked for the City of Sunnyvale in the Parks and Recreation department. Working for the city was the link between her lifelong friends Caroline, Paulette, Barbara and Charlene.

In 1959 she was recruited by the American Heart Association. During her 25 years of service, she advanced from captain to co-chairwoman for the city of Sunnyvale's residential campaigns. In 1975 and 1979, she was awarded the Outstanding Service Award for the American Heart Association.

Her boundless energy, kind, thoughtful manner, and quiet demeanor drove her to help others. She often said "I can't say 'no' when I see a worthwhile need". No matter how much she volunteered she continually looked to do more.

Always on the go, for 10 years she taught living skills at the Assistance League of Santa Clara County's "Take a Giant Step" program for blind and visually impaired children. For 29 years, she volunteered at the Salvation Army women's auxiliary - a chapter she and a few friends founded in 1980 - where she served as president for a time. There she coordinated food distribution, the "Adopt a Family" program, senior lunches, and holiday bell ringing. She was a referral specialist at Volunteer Exchange for three years. Active in the United Methodist Church of Los Altos, she greeted members on Sundays and was part of the "Angel on Call" program for seniors. In 1968, she served on the Santa Clara County Grand Jury. In 1973, she received the "Distinguished Woman" Award from the Girls Club of the mid-peninsula. She was awarded the "Woman of Achievement" in 1979, from the Business and Professional Women's club. And in 1981, she received a "Certificate of Achievement" from the American association of University Women. She volunteered with the Santa Clara County Children's Shelter reading to second and third graders in exchange for hugs. She was unstoppable.

She worked at the Saratoga Chamber of Commerce, Varian, and American Cancer Society. Everywhere she worked or volunteered she made new friends.

Mom enjoyed reading mysteries, exercising at Timpany Center, and having coffee and tea with her numerous friends. Every friend was special to her. She always knew the right thing to say, or card to send, to brighten your day.

We will remember her sense of humor, caring nature, and positive attitude. She was a good listener who would drop everything to help.

Predeceased by her loving husband Richard, she is survived by her son Greg and his wife Anna, her daughter Julie Hayden, and her children Christian and Sean Hayden.

A celebration of her life will be held at 1pm on May 6 at the Los Altos United Methodist Church 655 Magdalena Ave, Los Altos, CA 94024.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to her church, listed above.





