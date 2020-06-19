Leah Mahan
1934 - 2020
Leah Mahan
Sept. 8, 1934 - June 14, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in San Jose.
Private services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made in her name to the San Francisco AIDS Foundation.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
June 16, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
June 16, 2020
Grief can be so hard, but our special memories help us cope. Remembering you and your loved one today and always.
June 16, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
June 19, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
