Leah Mahan
Sept. 8, 1934 - June 14, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Beloved wife, mother, and grandmother, passed away peacefully at her home in San Jose.
Private services will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers the family asks that contributions be made in her name to the San Francisco AIDS Foundation.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Jun. 19, 2020.