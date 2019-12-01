|
|
Leigh Ann McCready
November 17, 1962 – November 20, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Leigh Ann passed away at home, after a nine year battle with Metastatic Cancer. She touched many lives in her numerous associations, primarily in education. She was always a positive, nurturing person.
Leigh Ann was born in Eureka, CA, moving to San Jose before her first birthday. She graduate from Branham High School before attending UC Davis where she graduated in 1984. A teaching credential was completed at Chico State, after which she began teaching Math at Live Oak High School and Mt. Pleasant High School. After receiving her Master's Degree in Library Science from San Jose State she continued her career in education as a high school Librarian, most recently at Milpitas High School.
Her church was very important to her, as she participated in numerous activities. She served as the church treasurer for many years. Amongst her numerous activities, her favorites included peaceful places, the ocean, and anywhere along the Rogue River in Oregon. Here she felt close to God and his great creation.
Leigh Ann was the eldest of three children, her brother Clifton of Independence, MO survives her and she was predeceased by her brother David. Her surviving parents are Dave and Edna McCready of San Jose. Six nieces and nephews were a great joy in her life. They are Breanne Soto (Rueben), David Jay (Mandy), Staci, Ryan (Shelby), Kylie and Shaelyn McCready and two great nephews, Brayden and Lucas McCready. She is survived by Aunt Linda Daggs and numerous cousins.
We will celebrate her life on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1pm in the Valley Church of the Nazarene, 635 Calero Ave., San Jose, CA 95123.
The family requests no flowers, but donations may be made in her name to Cancer CAREpoint, 2505 Samaritan Dr. #402, San Jose, CA 95124.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 1, 2019