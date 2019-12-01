Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 7, 2019
1:00 PM
Valley Church of the Nazarene
635 Calero Ave.
San Jose, CA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Leigh McCready
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Leigh Ann McCready


1962 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Leigh Ann McCready Obituary
Leigh Ann McCready
November 17, 1962 – November 20, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Leigh Ann passed away at home, after a nine year battle with Metastatic Cancer. She touched many lives in her numerous associations, primarily in education. She was always a positive, nurturing person.
Leigh Ann was born in Eureka, CA, moving to San Jose before her first birthday. She graduate from Branham High School before attending UC Davis where she graduated in 1984. A teaching credential was completed at Chico State, after which she began teaching Math at Live Oak High School and Mt. Pleasant High School. After receiving her Master's Degree in Library Science from San Jose State she continued her career in education as a high school Librarian, most recently at Milpitas High School.
Her church was very important to her, as she participated in numerous activities. She served as the church treasurer for many years. Amongst her numerous activities, her favorites included peaceful places, the ocean, and anywhere along the Rogue River in Oregon. Here she felt close to God and his great creation.
Leigh Ann was the eldest of three children, her brother Clifton of Independence, MO survives her and she was predeceased by her brother David. Her surviving parents are Dave and Edna McCready of San Jose. Six nieces and nephews were a great joy in her life. They are Breanne Soto (Rueben), David Jay (Mandy), Staci, Ryan (Shelby), Kylie and Shaelyn McCready and two great nephews, Brayden and Lucas McCready. She is survived by Aunt Linda Daggs and numerous cousins.
We will celebrate her life on Saturday, December 7, 2019 at 1pm in the Valley Church of the Nazarene, 635 Calero Ave., San Jose, CA 95123.
The family requests no flowers, but donations may be made in her name to Cancer CAREpoint, 2505 Samaritan Dr. #402, San Jose, CA 95124.


View the online memorial for Leigh Ann McCready
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 1, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Leigh's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Darling-Fischer Chapel of the Hills
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -