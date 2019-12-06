|
|
Leila Bernice Williams
Former resident of San Jose
Leila Bernice Williams, born November 5, 1934 in Arizona, passed away November 27, 2019, at the Sunny View Nursing Center in Cupertino, after residing there for 10 years with Alzheimer's dementia. A resident of San Jose for close to 40 years where she worked in the restaurant business, Leila was a dear friend to co-workers, and those who knew and loved her. Leila was the daughter of Earl Ruby and Edna Wilhelmena-Schumann Heck Williams; sister of John Earl and half-sister to both Edna A. Wootton and Walter E. Andruss. Leila is survived by a niece and two nephews. Her genuine concern for animals, ranging from pets to those in cages and the wild, led her to support a wide variety of animal charity organizations. Leila wished to be cremated with her ashes scattered at the Evergreen Cemetery's Rose Garden. Leila will be greatly missed.
View the online memorial for Leila Bernice Williams
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 6, 2019