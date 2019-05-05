|
Leland (Lee) O. Wilson
Aug. 25, 1940 - April 29, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Passed in peace Monday April 29 at the age of 79. A retired San Jose Police Officer with 37 years of service and a former National Guardsman. Preceded in death by his son Tyler Andrew Wilson. He was the beloved husband to Teresa Ann Wilson, and the loving father of Michelle Leigh Adams (Ryan). Proud papa of Kylie and Mia Adams. Brother of Gerald Wilson.
Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on May 11 at the Chapel of Flowers. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the San Jose Police Chaplaincy P.O. Box 2202, San Jose, CA 95109.
