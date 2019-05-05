Mercury News Obituaries
Memorial service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
10:00 AM
Leland O. (Lee) Wilson


Leland O. (Lee) Wilson Obituary
Leland (Lee) O. Wilson
Aug. 25, 1940 - April 29, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Passed in peace Monday April 29 at the age of 79. A retired San Jose Police Officer with 37 years of service and a former National Guardsman. Preceded in death by his son Tyler Andrew Wilson. He was the beloved husband to Teresa Ann Wilson, and the loving father of Michelle Leigh Adams (Ryan). Proud papa of Kylie and Mia Adams. Brother of Gerald Wilson.
Memorial Service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on May 11 at the Chapel of Flowers. In lieu of flowers, please consider donating to the San Jose Police Chaplaincy P.O. Box 2202, San Jose, CA 95109.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times from May 5 to May 10, 2019
