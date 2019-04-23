Mercury News Obituaries
Lenora Lucille Wolf


Lenora Lucille Wolf
Oct 16, 1929-Apr 19, 2019
Lenora Lucille Wolf passed away peacefully in her sleep in Lorain, Ohio, after a long battle with numerous illnesses. She is survived by many loving relatives in the Evans, Sosa, and Wolf families. Please join us in honoring and remembering Lenora for services at Oak Hill Funeral Home & Memorial Park, 300 Curtner Ave., San Jose, CA 95125. Services will be at the following times: Monday, April 29, 2019 - Chapel Service 11:00 a.m - 12:00 p.m. Graveside service - 12:00 p.m. - 1:00 p.m. Please join us in remembering our beloved Lenora.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 23, 2019
