Lima Family Santa Clara Mortuary
466 North Winchester Blvd
Santa Clara, CA 95050
(408) 296-2977
Funeral Mass
Friday, Oct. 18, 2019
11:00 AM
Queen of Apostles
Lenora N. Kirsch


1916 - 2019
Lenora N. Kirsch
May 2, 1916 ~ Oct. 6, 2019
Resident of San Jose, CA
Lea passed away Oct. 6, 2019 at the age of 103 after a brief illness. She was born in Unionville, MO on May 2, 1916, raised her family in Silvis, IL., retired to San Jose, CA in 1967.
Preceded in death by her husband, Ted, in 1970. Survived by two daughters, Patt Melcic (Thomas) of Cupertino and Jeannette Long (Vernon)of Eldridge, IA, four grandchildren, Kent Long of Iowa. Tiffin Mohr of Virginia, Darren Long of Colorado, and Lane Melcic of San Jose, and 5 great grandchildren.
Mass will be held Friday October 18, 2019 @ Queen of Apostles @ 11:00am immediately followed by private burial.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 15, 2019
