Lenore K. Lehrer
February 10, 1930 ~ December 27, 2019
Resident of Cupertino
Lenore passed away peacefully in Cupertino on December 27, 2019 at the age of 89 from Leukemia. Lenore was born in Manhattan, New York, on February 10, 1930. Her father was Hyman Kissner and her mother Bertha Monash Kissner. She lived in the Bronx, graduated from Walton High School in 1947, and attended the College of the City of New York for about 3.5 years. She had one brother, Arthur Kissner, who died several years ago. She is survived by her husband, Norman H. Lehrer, and her two children, Eddy Rose Lehrer, Gary Robert Lehrer, and her daughter-in-law Donna Lehrer. She is also survived by her three grandchildren; Michael Lehrer, Nathaniel Lehrer, and Joshua Lehrer.
Lenore had many fine qualities. She was frugal, soft spoken, modest, kind, considerate and honest. She had a good grasp of business, was intelligent, a hard worker, and a judicious risk taker. She had the gift of hospitality and enjoyed meeting with clients and prospective clients in the family's Cupertino home.
In 1947, Lenore met the love of her life and partner for over 70 years, Norman, walking down the street one day in the Bronx. They dated frequently, started going steady, got engaged on February 10, 1949, and then married on October 30,1949.
Lenore had two careers. The first one, as a housewife and mother lasted about 28 years. The second one, as a business woman, was a blossoming of her business acumen. It lasted about 33 years, followed by retirement.
Norman and Lenore started investing in the stock market when they got married in 1949. By that time Norman had become quite proficient at investing. Even though Norman's profession was in technology having received a B.S. in Science (Physics Major) from the College of the City of New York and a M.S. In Physics from New York University he occasionally gave presentations on the stock market. Starting in 1965 several of his associates asked him to manage their money. Naturally, he would not commit to this without consulting Lenore and she was extremely enthusiastic about it and was quite willing to be involved even if it meant a lot of extra administrative and paper work for her. Lenore also graciously opened up the home to prospective clients, even complete strangers, and happily entertained them and made them feel welcome. It would be quite accurate to state that many people felt safe investing because of Lenore's openness, honesty, and genuine hospitality. Lenore's incredible ability to multitask was evident as she ultimately did the bookkeeping, answered the phone, hired personnel, produced the payroll, and wrote detailed procedures for the operation of the Company.
By 1979 the business had grown to the point where registration was required by the Securities and Exchange Commission and the California Department of Corporations. The operation was registered as Lehrer Management Company. At that time, even though the income from investment management was only a fraction of the income from Watkins-Johnson Co. where Norman was employed, Lenore decided that Norman should quit his job and that they should focus on Lehrer Management Company as their primary source of income.
Although the Company became very successful, Lenore maintained a modest lifestyle and felt it was important to share their wealth with their children and grandchildren. They only splurged on vacations and taking the entire family out to dinner at their favorite restaurants.
Having the business enabled Lenore and Norman to work side by side for 33 years until they sold the business to Alpha Cubed Investments in 2012. It was a great time for both of them and they enjoyed working together. During that time period the business grew substantially and the clientele eventually numbered in the hundreds.
In conclusion, Lenore was the ideal wife, a fantastic mother, and a great business partner. Her family is grateful that she had a long and prosperous life with many wonderful accomplishments. We have many happy memories of her love, generosity, fantastic cooking, beautiful smile, and great sense of humor. Everyone she interacted with knew her as a rare individual and a joy to be around.
Lenore and the entire family would appreciate contributions in her memory to either the El Camino Hospital Foundation, the Palo Alto Medical Foundation, or .
Services were held on January 3 at Alameda Family Funeral Home and she was laid to rest at Los Gatos Memorial Park in San Jose, CA. A reception was held at the Lehrer family home in Cupertino, CA.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 2, 2020