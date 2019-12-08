|
Leo Angelo Ortolan
August 22nd, 1930 - December 4th, 2019
Resident of Gilroy
On Wednesday, December 4th Leo Angelo Ortolan passed away peacefully in his own home in the company of his wife Lorraine. Leo lived life to the fullest and loved his family and friends.
Leo was born in Detroit, MI, and graduated from Los Gatos High School in 1948 after moving to California.
He joined the National Guard in 1950, retiring to reserves in 1969 as a Major, having been awarded a good conduct medal as sergeant in 1953, and commendation ribbon and pendant for his leadership as a Major of the 49th infantry brigade.
After his service, he worked as a journeyman painter for many reputable companies before ultimately founding Los Gatos Painting and Decorating Company in 1965
Leo is survived by his loving wife Lorraine; Devoted children Geoff Ortolan, Kathleen Calamia and Lisa Oneto, his sister Dolores Roseveare, 9 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren.
Friends and family are invited to his memorial service on Wednesday, December 11th 2019 from 11:00am-12:00pm at Darling Fischer: 615 North Santa Cruz Ave, Los Gatos, CA 95030 and burial service at 12:30pm at Los Gatos Memorial Park: 2255 Los Gatos Almaden Rd, San Jose, CA 95124.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Dec. 8, 2019