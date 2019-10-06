Mercury News Obituaries
Leo Benedetti


1924 - 2019
Leo Benedetti Obituary
Leo Benedetti
Apr. 1, 1924 – Sept. 30, 2019
Daly City
Leo Joseph Benedetti was born and raised in San Francisco, California. After graduating from Balboa High School, Leo proudly served in World War II in the US Army's 91st Infantry Division, 361st Regiment, 3rd Battalion as a Combat Medic in Italy. He is survived by his wife Linda Benedetti and his wonderful sons Henry and Ricco Benedetti, daughter-in-law Lisa, Nonno to Anthony and Chaseton and Great Nonno to Isabella and Mackenna and family friend Julie Butler. Friends may visit Saturday, October 12, 2019 from 10am-11am at Duggan's Serra Mortuary, 500 Westlake Avenue, Daly City with a Celebration of Leo's Life to start at 11am. Donations in Leo's memory can be made to the American Legion (http://www.legion.org) or a .


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 6, 2019
