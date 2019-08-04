|
|
Leo Edward Scherschel
August 21, 1924 - July 23, 2019
Resident of San Jose
Leo passed away peacefully at home in San Jose at the age of 94. He was born in Flint, Michigan and at 13 years old, he moved to Los Angeles, Ca with his family. Joining the Army Air Force in 1943, he served with the 82nd Airborne Glider Division. After WWII, he met and married his wife Carmen. They were happily married for over 71 years. They had 7 children—Linda, Stephen (Debbie), Rita (Michael), Kathleen, Mark (Doris), Mary Lou, and Julie. He is preceded in death by his daughter, Linda. Leo has 8 grandchildren and 5 great grandchildren. He enjoyed building and was a Union carpenter for 70 years. He also enjoyed repairing anything, fishing, camping, hunting, and bowling. He loved taking his wife to the cabin he built in South Lake Tahoe. He will live on in our hearts and memories.
View the online memorial for Leo Edward Scherschel
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Aug. 4, 2019