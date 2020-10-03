1/2
Leo Magazu
September 25, 1925 - September 21, 2020
Resident of San Jose, CA
It is with profound sadness that the family of Leo Alfio Magazu announce his passing on September 21,2020 at age 94 years. Leo was born in Omaha Nebraska on September 25, 1925 to Palma and Peter Magazu. Leo graduated from Tech High in 1944, then went on to serve in the 758th Field Artillery Battalion in World War II.
He married Betty June Huit in 1945. Leo and Betty would go on to live a successful and fulfilling life together, while raising two children Peter and Leo Jr.. In 1964 Leo moved his family from Omaha to San Jose California where he went to work at Nasa Ames Research Center until he retired in 1985. Leo was a man of many passions including, Singing, Dancing, 49ers, Horse Racing and his trips to Reno. Leo was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, great grandfather, and a great-great grandfather. Leo is preceded in death by his wife Betty and two brothers Alfio and Nunzio. He will be missed by his children, Peter (Jane), Leo Jr. (Kathleen), grandchildren Bryan (Kimberly), Cherie (Sid), Jeanelle, Kyle (Danielle), great grandchildren Nick (Amanda), Brianna, Kai, Enzo, great-great grandchild Mary Jane, as well as numerous extended family members and friends.


View the online memorial for Leo Magazu

Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 3, 2020.
Guest Book sponsored by San Jose Mercury News

2 entries
September 30, 2020
My heart goes out to the family may God be with you.
September 30, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
