Leonard Bartel
Nov 4, 1934 – Mar 8, 2020
Ripon, CA
Leonard, loving husband of 45 years to Jean Bartel, passed on to be with the Lord March 8, 2020.
Leonard Eugene Bartel was born November 4, 1934 in Corn, Oklahoma. Leonard's family moved to a farm in Reedley, California while he was still a baby, times being the depression. Leonard is one of 11 brothers and sisters, by the issue of a second marriage of his father, Cornelius V. Bartel, after the death of the mother of his half-brothers and sisters. Leonard's mother, Anna, had 7 children of the 11, of which, Leonard is survived by 3 siblings: David, Myrtle, and Paul.
Leonard joined the Air Force in 1954 where he got the nick name "LUCKY", when he survived electrocution from technical equipment he was servicing. He took his training after 1959 to Lockheed as an electronics technician and moved-up to an engineer during his 33 years: retiring in 1992. Leonard was instrumental in the early development of drones and our wonderful "GPS" system we all enjoy.
Leonard spent his Christian life before and after retirement traveling extensively to Columbia, France, and the state of New York, working in volunteer projects for the church and "MAP", and living in their motorhome for 13 years.
Leonard never had children of his own, but accepted his wife's children and grandchildren as his own. Throughout his life he cared for and encouraged many families in need of financial comfort and spiritual guidance. Because of this, Leonard had a huge spiritual family.
A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, March 14, 2020, beginning at 10:00am, at Ripon Free Methodist Church, 218 W Main St, Ripon, Ca. Leonard will then be laid to rest at Los Gatos Memorial Park with a Graveside Service beginning at 11:30am on March 17, 2020, 2255 Los Gatos Almaden Rd, San Jose, Ca.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Mar. 13, 2020