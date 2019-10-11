|
|
Leonard F. Borello
Dec. 20,1925 - Sept. 22,2019
Resident of Saratoga
Leonard F. Borello,93, passed away peacefully on September 22, 2019 surrounded by his family. He was married to wife Pauline for 65 years and had four children, eight grandchildren, and two great grandchildren.
Leonard was a proud member of the US Navy, serving during WWII and in the early 1950's he was a partner in a small grocery store. Realizing the importance of his young family, Leonard pursued a career in real estate eventually creating Heritage Investments. He enjoyed his passion for real estate development until the age of 92.
Leonard enjoyed traveling, collecting coins, writing poetry, and was a proud author of three books. His incredible compassion for others, gentle spirit, and unique sense of humor will be remembered forever. He was an inspiration to us all.
Leonard is survived by his wife Pauline; children Sue (Vinnie), Patti (Mark), Mark (Sally), and Robert; eight grandchildren and two great grandchildren.
Services will be held 11:00AM Friday Nov.1st at the Stone Church of Willow Glen 1937 Lincoln Ave. San Jose. Reception following at Three Flames Restaurant 1547 Meridian Ave. San Jose. In lieu of flowers please send donations to .
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 11, 2019