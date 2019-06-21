Leonard J. Pacheco

January 19, 1934 ~ May 7, 2019

Resident of Los Gatos, California



Leonard John Pacheco passed away in Cupertino, CA on Tuesday, May 7 after a courageous, several months' battle with heart disease.

Leonard was born in Fall River, Massachusetts to his parents Frank J. Pacheco and Diana D. Texeira, as one of eight children. He attended Providence College in Rhode Island, earning a Bachelor's degree in biology in June 1956. He also studied art at Bradford Durfee College in Fall River. After obtaining a Bachelor's degree and in September 1956, Leonard enlisted in the US Navy Reserve and was commissioned as an officer in 1957 and rose through the ranks to Captain. Leonard's multi-decade career in the Navy Reserve led to postings at Moffett Field, the Azores, Coronado, Pensacola, the Far East and twice abroad on an aircraft carrier. His tenure as Captain was summarized by his commanding officer: "Captain Pacheco is an exceptionally talented officer of impeccable integrity who interacts easily with individuals or groups, an outstanding performer of the highest caliber." Multi-lingual, Leonard could speak Portuguese and German, as well as Italian and French. In 1961 Leonard moved to Palo Alto to attend San Jose State University and UC extension to study art and architecture and soon became employed with the County of Santa Clara first as a graphic artist with the public information office.

During his lengthy career with the County of Santa Clara, Leonard was known for his long-time collaboration with Superior Court judges in the planning and design of elegant county courtrooms. Leonard's design work was invaluable in the restoration of the 1866 Old County Courthouse after it was badly damaged in the Loma Prieta earthquake, as well as in the Sheriff's Department headquarters and the Valley Medical Center (VMC) New Main Hospital. Right up to his recent illness, he was the design consultant for the VMC art program, including the monumental site art installation to be dedicated this summer.

For many years as a planning commissioner, member of the Hillside Design Guidelines Committee for Los Gatos, and member of the Historic Preservation Committee, Leonard diplomatically guided the Town of Los Gatos and its residents toward the thoughtful protection of the Town's architectural aesthetic and neighborhood character. His design sensibility, tireless, steady and industrious manner produced effective results that can be enjoyed by generations to come.

A masterful amateur chef, Leonard delighted friends and family alike with his creative cuisine. He enjoyed bicycling and hiking, as well as reading and caring for Diane, his wife of many years and their cherished cat, Sammy.

Leonard is survived by his loving wife Diane Roberts, his siblings Constance Morrissette of Fall River, MA, Elizabeth Strongo of Sun Valley CA, and Thomas Pacheco of Dartmouth, MA, and many nieces and nephews. He is predeceased by siblings Francis Pacheco, Dolores Andrade, James Pacheco and Hilda O'Connell.

Friends and family are invited to a memorial service on July 13th (5pm to 7 pm) at the New Museum Los Gatos, 106 East Main Street. RSVP [email protected]





