Dr. Leonard LevineApril 4, 1929-September 2, 2020San MateoLeonard "Leo" Levine died September 2, 2020 at his home in San Mateo, California, with his family at his side. Dr. Levine was born on April 4, 1929 in Winnipeg, Manitoba, the son of Polish immigrants, Sonia and Jacob Levine, and younger brother to Orla, who predeceased him in 2005. He graduated from the University of Manitoba Medical School in 1955, and married Beryl Joyce Levine (nee Choslovsky) the same year. Beryl and Leonard moved to Cleveland, Ohio, where he completed his residency in Urology in 1959. Dr. Levine practiced for 59 years, primarily in Fargo, North Dakota. The couple moved to Palo Alto in 1996 following Beryl's retirement from the North Dakota Supreme Court. He continued to practice medicine in Mountain View for the next 20 years with El Camino Urology, where his daughter, Sari, was and remains a partner. He was also a reviewing physician for the Medical Board of California until 2018, when he finally retired at age 89.After moving to California, Dr. Levine joined a magic club and became a magician. He entertained his family and friends with many magic shows, always announcing "I can't make you disappear, but I can do some magic." He was also an avid golfer who loved to socialize. But what he loved most was his family – his wife, his children, their spouses and his grandchildren. He loved talking to them, bragging about them and most of all, being with them.Dr. Levine will be lovingly remembered for his kind soul, his devotion to his wife, family, friends and community, his jokes and oft-repeated one-liners, the warmth with which he embraced those whom he loved and who loved him back and his absolute love for M&M cookies.Dr. Levine is survived by Beryl, his wife of 65 years, his five children and their spouses: Susan Levine and Jim Lauer; Marc and Teri Levine; Sari Levine and Scott Thurm; William and Jill Levine; and David and Aviva Levine, and his 10 grandchildren: Caitlin, Max, Matthew, Abby, Noah, Sonya, Clare, Lexi, Madelyn, and Zachary.