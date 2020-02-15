|
|
Leonard Louis Landi
Feb 12, 1928 - Feb 6, 2020
Resident of San Jose
'Len' was called to rest just short of his 92nd birthday after a life well lived. Loving husband to his life long partner, Estelle, for 69 years. Caring father to his children Mary (deceased) and husband Bill, Elaine, John (Donna), David (Marianne). Grandchildren Brian (Tori), Jason (Paola) and Justine. Great grandchild Ashlynn.
Len was a lifetime member of the YMI council #2. He was involved with planning various club, church and community functions.
Viewing will be held Tuesday Feb 18th from 3 to 8 at Darling & Fischer, 471 East Santa Clara St. San Jose.
Two decades of the Rosary, a Mass and Funeral will be held Wed Feb 19th 11:00 at St. Victors Church 3108 Sierra Rd San Jose. Burial to follow at Calvary Cemetery, 2650 Madden Ave, San Jose.
In lieu of flowers contributions are requested to be made to St Jude Children's
Hospital.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Feb. 15, 2020