Leonard R. Procker

June 23, 1942 - May 17, 2019

Resident of San Jose

On May 17, 2019 Heaven opened the door to welcome home Len Procker. His soul was so rare and of such quality, angels were waiting to take him under their wings. Len took his last breath at home with his wife and children surrounding him with love and tender words to send him on to his next journey.

Leonard R. Procker was born in the Bronx, New York, June 23, 1942, to Harry and Mary (Sywak) Procker.

He is survived by his devoted wife, Stephanie and their children, son Scott (Brenden) of Los Altos, and daughter Melissa Sorci (Chris) of Morgan Hill. Len loved his grandchildren, Paige, Matthew, Lauren and Samantha very much. He truly enjoyed being a part of their lives and all their activities. Baseball, soccer, volleyball, basketball, gymnastics to name a few. Away games or early morning games could never deter grandpa from cheering for his grandkids; he was their #1 fan in all ways.

He is also survived by his brothers Philip (Terry) of the Bronx, New York, and Harry (Helen) of Harlem, Georgia, and many nieces and nephews.

After graduating from St. Helena High School, Len proudly went to the City College of New York where he got his B.S. in Physics and later his M. S. in Physics and Metallurgy from Syracuse University.

Coming from the Bronx, Len never lost his love for the New York Yankees. His Dad was a ticket taker at the original stadium and Len got to enjoy many games during the golden years of DiMaggio, Mantle, Ford and Berra. After our move to the Bay Area, I would say Steph Curry and the Golden State Warriors came in a close second.

He met the love of his life, Stephanie, at IBM where they were both working in New York. They married April 5, 1969, after dating a brief seven months. They had a blissful 50 years together.

Len rose through the ranks of IBM, ROLM, Siemens and Solectron. Len believed in loyalty and supporting his team. He wanted each person to succeed. He finally retired in 2002 a much admired and very accomplished executive.

Rather than just relax, Len took up the game of golf and joined the San Jose Country Club. He also enjoyed many happy outings with the IBM Par Tee club.

Len and Stephanie traveled often to Europe, Hawaii and relished trips to Sonoma to sample their favorite zinfandels. Theatre was another favorite pastime and they enjoyed many seasons with the old San Jose Rep and touring companies at Broadway San Jose.

Whenever Len felt like he needed to be rejuvenated, the beach called to him. He loved packing up the family, a hibachi grill, and enjoying sandy hamburgers at Sunset Beach. Later it became a tradition at the end of the school year, to rent a beach house at Rio del Mar. The sunsets, strolls on foggy days, and s'mores with grandkids were some of the best days of his life.

The family would like to thank With Grace Hospice (nurse, Jeland and the home health caregivers Mekdes and Kewie) and especially Linda Hughes for the kind comfort given Len.

Alzheimer's truly is "the long goodbye". You grieve for your loved one while they are here. Only to grieve a second time when they have left. Our irreplaceable Len is gone, but we are forever grateful for the sweet memories he left behind in our hearts.

A funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Anthony's Church, 20101 McKean Road, San Jose, June 13th at 10:30 with inurnment following at Los Gatos Memorial Park.





View the online memorial for Leonard R. Procker Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on June 7, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary