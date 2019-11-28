|
|
Leonard Robles
Sep 4, 1936 - Oct 29, 2019
Riverbank, CA
Len passed peacefully on Tuesday, October 29, 2019 in Hughson, CA.
Len is survived by his two sisters: Rachael and Clare; his children: Tracey, Matt, Lesley, and Lindsey; his grandchildren: Dawn, Alaina, and Ashton; his great-grandchildren; Vinny and Christian; and his best friend, Dan.
Len was born and raised in San Jose, CA and a graduate of James Lick High School. He went on to serve his country in San Diego, CA where he was married to Jackie, mother to Tracey and Matt.
Len was a 32-year employee of AT&T, formerly Western Electric where he met and married Barbara, mother to Lesley and Lindsey, and met his best friends, Dan and Bill, who were inseparable over decades and referred to as "The Three Musketeers".
Len loved skiing and was an avid golfer through retirement. He was a loyal Giants and 49ers fan who could always be found listening to a game on his radio at the workbench in his garage. Len never passed up a moment to insert humor into every moment of life and had the "Dad joke" perfected.
Len spent the last 18 years in the Oakdale and Riverbank areas of Modesto. He became quite protective of his Riverbank neighborhood and in return, had a select few neighbors who took very special care of him.
Len will be sent to his final resting place at sea, in honor of his naval service, on December 13, 2019.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 28, 2019