Leronne Jeane Renna
September 29, 1927 - September 22, 2019
Leronne was born on September 29, 1927 to loving parents Hilda and LeRoy Richards in San Francisco, CA. Leronne's younger sister called her "Roni", giving Leronne her long-lasting nickname. Leronne grew up in San Francisco, and attended Lincoln High School, graduating in 1945. Her childhood classmates and sorority sisters became treasured lifelong friends.
Leronne attended the University of California, Berkeley and went to St. Mary's College of Nursing. She stayed connected with her college nursing friends throughout her life. While a student nurse at St. Mary's Hospital in San Francisco, Leronne met her future husband, Bill Renna, when he was visiting one of her patients.
After graduating in 1951, as a registered nurse, Roni worked at San Francisco General Hospital. She moved to the town of Angels Camp in the Sierra foothills where her expertise included: assisting with emergencies and surgeries, delivering babies, working in the medical office, and making house calls.
Roni and Bill were married in 1953. Roni continued her nursing career while Bill pursued his professional baseball career. After marriage, they traveled throughout the country with Bill's major league baseball teams. They began having children and lived (off season) at their home in California.
Since childhood, Roni spent her summers with her family and longtime friends at a cherished place on the Stanislaus River. Later, she shared this beautiful place with her husband, children (eventually their spouses), grandchildren, great grandchildren, and special friends.
Roni loved her nursing profession and returned to work when her children were in college. Specializing in chemical dependency rehabilitation nursing, Roni skillfully and graciously helped people change their lives. Several fellow nurses and staff members remained a very important part of her life.
Roni always enjoyed the art of creating. Her innovative talents were illustrated in jewelry making, appliqué work, painting, and crafts. For many decades, she treasured her friendships with her "Creative Arts Family."
Throughout marriage and after retirement, Roni and Bill enjoyed traveling together and vacationing with family and friends. They loved to relax at their cabin and camp in the Sierra's. Roni was known to be "creating things" along the way - at the beach, pool, cruise ship - wherever!
Roni was a devoted wife and friend to her husband and a wonderful mother to her children. She was a respected nurse and an adored friend to many. Roni gave gentle strength, wisdom and comfort to everyone. Her beautiful smile, lighthearted fun, and graceful integrity are unforgettable. She truly will be missed by all.
Roni's husband (Bill) passed away after 61 years of marriage. Roni leaves her children: Barry Renna (Julie), Mari Renna, and Jan Caster (Jeff), three grandchildren: Santino, Angelina, and Ryan, and two great-grandchildren: Allie, and Lucabella.
A family service will be planned. Please honor Roni in a way that is special to you. If you would like to give a donation to , it will be appreciated.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 2, 2019