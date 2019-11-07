Mercury News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Boice Funeral Home
308 Pollasky Ave
Clovis, CA 93612
(559) 299-4372
Resources
More Obituaries for LeRoy Wicks
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

LeRoy Franklin Wicks


1934 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
LeRoy Franklin Wicks Obituary
LeRoy Franklin Wicks
February 6, 1934 - November 2, 2019
LeRoy Franklin Wicks, he went home to be with the Lord at the age of 85 years. He was preceded in death by his mother Hazel Alice (Biggs) Wicks, father Frank Edward Wicks and sister Betty Lou (Wicks) Uder. He is survived by his wife Bonnie Faye (Cox) Wicks, daughter Esther Marie (Wicks) Jenkins and husband Kurt, grandson Benjamin Cody Jenkins, nieces Janie Kaye (Wadley) McCreary, Judy Faye (Wadley) Harris and husband Dwayne, great niece Sarah Marie (Bajarin) Cox and boyfriend Anthony, great nephew David Alexander Harris and wife Lindsey, great-great niece Stacey Elizabeth Cox, and great-great nephew Robert Mathew Tanner.
LeRoy grew up in Laclede County, Missouri and graduated from Lebanon High School in 1952. On March 20, 1953 he was united in marriage to Bonnie Faye Cox. To this union was born one daughter, Esther Marie in 1961. At the time of his death, they had been married for 66 years.
LeRoy served in the Army from November 1956 until November 1958, then active reserve until he was honorably discharged in October 1962. During this time LeRoy and Bonnie were stationed at Fort Lewis, Washington. They eventually settled in Santa Clara, California where they lived for 55 years.
LeRoy formed a love for automobiles at an early age. He worked in the automotive industry until he fully retired in 2015. For 46 years he worked at and eventually owned a full-service auto repair and gas station on the Stanford University Campus. He was well known for his honesty, integrity and hard work ethics.
When he could get away, LeRoy enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. He loved the beauty of the mountains, lakes and the ocean.
He fiercely loved his entire family. He was a defender, a warrior and a gentleman, who had the kindest, sweetest and most loving nature. He loved God and served Him his whole life. He was the best Dad, Grandpa, and Uncle and we will all miss him until we meet again at the gates of heaven.


View the online memorial for LeRoy Franklin Wicks
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Nov. 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of LeRoy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -