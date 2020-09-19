Leroy "Artie" WerstlerAugust 8, 1951 - September 3, 2020San Jose - SacramentoLeRoy "Artie" Werstler, age 69, passed away from Covid19 on September 3, 2020, in Sacramento. He was a graduate of Blackford High School, served in the US Army and was extremely proud of his three children, Nicole Khan, LeRoy and Lily, who all survive him. He was predeceased by his parents, LeRoy and Kathryn Werstler of San Jose, his brother Wayne and sister Pamela.Artie lived most of his life in San Jose where he found his sobriety in 1995. Long before he moved to the Sacramento area in 2000, he was a lifelong advocate for N.A. Art changed and saved many lives with his anecdotal stories, (not always politically correct), attitude for the program and its mission.Art managed to see the good in everyone and was always there to help whom ever needed his guidance and support. He will be sorely missed. Art was an avid fisherman, enjoyed touring with his Harley Davidson and his dedicated friends from N.A. A machinist by trade, Art retired from FMC this year.He leaves behind to grieve, his children, Nicole and her husband David Khan, son LeRoy and young daughter, Lily. A brother Joseph and sisters, Sharon McCray and Marlene McCaslin, two adoring grandsons, L.J. and Lucas along with many dedicated friends and family.Outside services are planned for Saturday, September 26 at 10 AM with strict Covid guidelines in place. East Lawn Cemetery, 5757 Greenback Lane, Sacramento. Please understand that this is a physical distancing service and masks are required. A "Go Fund Me" site has been established to help with expenses. In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to Narcotics Anonymous, Sacramento Chapter.