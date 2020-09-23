Leslie FoleyOct. 17, 1927 - Sept. 19, 2020Resident of Santa ClaraLeslie Foley passed away peacefully on September 19, 2020 in Santa Clara. He was born on October 17, 1927 in Jamestown, Kentucky.He served in the US Army as a staff sergeant just at the end of WWII. He married Tina in 1949 and they moved to Santa Clara in 1968. They owned and operated Santa Clara Instant Printing for over 20 years. They were charter members of Crossroads Bible Church in San Jose.Leslie was preceded in death by his loving wife, Tina Foley, and is survived by his sons, David Foley (Esther) of Roseburg, OR, Dennis Foley (Mary) of San Jose, and Daryl Foley of Santa Clara; 6 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and siblings, Janice Aaron and Jane Aaron of Sheridan, OR, Tyva Russell (Paul) of Eustis, FL, Allie Jean Morgan of Oley, PA, and Donald Foley (Joyce) of Pasadena, MD.A private internment will take place at San Joaquin Valley National Cemetery in Santa Nella.