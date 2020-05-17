Lester A. "RIP" Meyer
May 1, 1942 - May 4, 2020
Resident of San Jose
A loving, caring husband, father and grandfather. A Wonderful man of integrity and truth. A Camden High grad class of 1960. He was in the insurance business for 48 years. Married to Annette for 53 years.
Loving father to Donna Sava (Scott), Doug (Laine), and Michelle McDougall (Chris). Grandpa to Logan, Brendan, Mackenzie, Zack, Owen and Zoe.
We love you. Rest In Peace
View the online memorial for Lester A. "RIP" Meyer
May 1, 1942 - May 4, 2020
Resident of San Jose
A loving, caring husband, father and grandfather. A Wonderful man of integrity and truth. A Camden High grad class of 1960. He was in the insurance business for 48 years. Married to Annette for 53 years.
Loving father to Donna Sava (Scott), Doug (Laine), and Michelle McDougall (Chris). Grandpa to Logan, Brendan, Mackenzie, Zack, Owen and Zoe.
We love you. Rest In Peace
View the online memorial for Lester A. "RIP" Meyer
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 17, 2020.