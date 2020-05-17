Lester A. "Rip" Meyer
1942 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Lester's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lester A. "RIP" Meyer
May 1, 1942 - May 4, 2020
Resident of San Jose
A loving, caring husband, father and grandfather. A Wonderful man of integrity and truth. A Camden High grad class of 1960. He was in the insurance business for 48 years. Married to Annette for 53 years.
Loving father to Donna Sava (Scott), Doug (Laine), and Michelle McDougall (Chris). Grandpa to Logan, Brendan, Mackenzie, Zack, Owen and Zoe.
We love you. Rest In Peace


View the online memorial for Lester A. "RIP"  Meyer



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on May 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
615 North Santa Cruz Avenue
Los Gatos, CA 95030
(408) 354-7740
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
May 17, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
Darling & Fischer Chapel of the Hills
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved