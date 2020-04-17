Home

Leta Ladelle Zimmerman


1934 - 2020
Leta Ladelle Zimmerman Obituary
Leta Ladelle Zimmerman
April 19, 1934 – March 28, 2020
Resident of San Jose
Leta Ladelle Zimmerman 85 passed away on March 28th 2020. She was a long time resident of San Jose Ca. She is survived by her children Theresa, Richard, Janet and Randall. She will be deeply missed by her grandchildren Leonard, Steven, Laura, Shannon, Richard Lee, Justin, Joey, Jacque, Julia, Zachary and Samantha. She was proud of having 14 great grandchildren. She was greatly loved and will be dearly missed by all that knew her. Due to the on going circumstances a private burial was held in her honor. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Apr. 17, 2020
