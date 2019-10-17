|
|
Lew Franklin
June 13, 1935 - Sept. 27, 2019
Resident of Saratoga
Lew Franklin, 84, of Saratoga, CA, passed away on 9/27/2019. He is survived by his wife Nancy of 60 years, daughters Debbie (Randy) Benke, Melissa (Andrew) Hadidian, and Amie Franklin; his sisters Marian Franklin and Pat Williford; and his brother Robert (Noreen) Franklin; and his four granddaughters Molly King, Mary Benke, Olivia Hadidian, and Allison Hadidian. Lew was an engineer at ESL and TRW for 30+ years then retired and joined CISAC at Stanford University. He loved to ski, hike and backpack the Sierras, garden, running, and traveling the world. Go to www.funeralcremation.com/Obituaries for a more complete obituary.
View the online memorial for Lew Franklin
Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 17, 2019