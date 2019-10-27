Home

Memorial service
Saturday, Nov. 2, 2019
11:30 AM
Eskaton Monroe Lodge
3225 Freeport Blvd
Sacramento, CA
Lewis Franklin Crowder III


1937 - 2019
Lewis Franklin Crowder III Obituary
Lewis Franklin Crowder, III
Resident of Sacramento
August 9, 1937 - October 17, 2019
Lewis Franklin Crowder, III, passed away last Thursday in Sacramento, California. He was surrounded by his loving family. Lew was 82 years old and was known for being quiet, humble and a sweet man. He was passionate about cooking, camping, hiking, fishing, skiing, traveling, spending time with his family and he loved playing poker with his friends. He was an avid Oakland Raider and A's fan. He never missed his grandkids sporting events, theater performances and graduations.
Lew was born in Abilene, Texas on August 9, 1937. He was affectionately referred to as "Bubba" by all his family in Texas. He graduated from Abilene High School and worked his way through Texas Tech in Lubbock,Texas earning a Masters in Electrical Engineering. He eventually moved to Northern California as an engineer designing guidance systems for submarine defense missiles at Lockheed. At Lockheed, Lew distinguished himself as a hard worker. Lew was highly regarded as a treasured, supervising engineer at Lockheed for over 3 decades.
Lewis resided in Saratoga, California for more than 30 years. He married Phyllis Irene Green in 1969. They were married for 50 years. In 1971, Lew and Phyllis had a daughter, Carla Diana Crowder Kliman. In 2003, Lew moved to the Land Park neighborhood in Sacramento, to be closer to his daughter, his son in law, and their young children. Lew was an exceptional and engaged grandfather who cherished spending as much time with his family as possible.
Lewis is survived by his wife, Phyllis, his devoted daughter, Carla; his loving grandchildren, Annabella, Weslie and Rowan; his brother, Joe, and his sister, Gayle. He is predeceased by both his parents Lewis and Gwendolyn and his brother, Coyt.
Friends and family are invited to a memorial service on Saturday, November 2nd at 11:30 am at Eskaton Monroe Lodge, 3225 Freeport Blvd, Sacramento, CA 95818.


Published in San Jose Mercury News/San Mateo County Times on Oct. 27, 2019
