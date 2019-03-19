Lewis H. Ackert

Former resident of San Jose

Lewis H. Ackert, 94, formerly of New Paltz, New York, and for many years a resident of San Jose, CA, passed away on March 11, 2019, at Vista Manor Nursing Center, after a brief illness. After serving in the U.S. Army Ordnance Department during WW II from 1943 - 1948, Mr. Ackert began working for IBM in 1948, initially in Poughkeepsie, and later in Kingston. He eventually moved to San Jose with IBM and retired there in April of 1990. Lew's wife of nearly 66 years, Lois (nee Eschenbecker), passed on April 28, 2016. They were both Mercedes automobile enthusiasts and enjoyed many travels, both in the U.S. and abroad as members of the Mercedes Car Club of America.

Mr. Ackert was predeceased by his parents, Herman ("Bill") and Leona Ackert of New Paltz, and his sister, Corinne Ackert Monroe, of Richmond, VA. He is survived by a nephew, William T. Monroe, Jr. of Gulfport, MS, and niece, Diana L. Monroe, of Richmond, VA.





